When we travelled through the European countryside a few years back we noticed that there was no fences. We are so used to seeing fences on both sides of the road here in NZ that we were surprised at the lack of fences on the farms, but apparently there are no fences as there are no animals to be confined.
So where are the animals? Im certain they have animals in Europe - cows and sheep - so where are they? Are they kept in barns? That might be the case in the winter time but surely they would be outside in the summer?
Living in NZ, I could not find anyone who could answer these questions, so I looked it up online and was surprised to read some of the reasons as to why they were kept inside. The only thing the article did not say was how expensive it was.
You might be interested to have a look here: https://www.myfearlesskitchen.com/wh...nimals-inside/
Bookmarks