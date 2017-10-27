Results 1 to 4 of 4
  Today, 09:05 AM
    bk T
    Default Date water-marked - mobile phone camera

    Is there a way to have the date stamp on photos taken with mobile phones?
  Today, 09:14 AM
    kenj
    Default Re: Date water-marked - mobile phone camera

    Do you mean, on the image you see on your phone or on prints you do from your phone?

    Ken
  Today, 09:33 AM
    bk T
    Default Re: Date water-marked - mobile phone camera

    Both. on the image and physical print.
  Today, 09:51 AM
    kenj
    Default Re: Date water-marked - mobile phone camera

    Not sure about the digital image but I use (for SWMBO) a Canon Selphy dye sublimation 6x4 printer which allows the date printed on the photo. Very long life method of printing.

    Ken
