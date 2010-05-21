Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:43 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,464

    Default The Falkirk Wheel

    The Falkirk Wheel is a very large boat lift that raises vessels up and lowers them down from the Forth Canal to the Clyde canal in Scotland. Read about it here:

    https://www.google.co.nz/search?q=th...client=gws-wiz

    The story of The Falkirk Wheel, as well as other engineering feats, is told in the TV series Impossible Engineering on Duke each day at 5.35. Well worth a look, or you can watch the show on demand at TVNZ On Demand. Very interesting.

    https://www.tvnz.co.nz/shows/impossible-engineering
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:17 AM #2
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    3,533

    Default Re: The Falkirk Wheel

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    TV series Impossible Engineering on Duke
    Yes, good show that one.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. USB Steering Wheel For 360
    By icow in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 21-05-2010, 09:49 PM
  2. genius wheel
    By farmdude52 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 27-02-2004, 10:18 PM
  3. A4Tech Wheel (And non-Wheel) mouse driver for Redhat 8
    By Chilling_Silence in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 12-03-2003, 07:35 PM
  4. PC Steering Wheel
    By promethius in forum PressF1
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 06-01-2003, 09:57 PM
  5. wheel mouse
    By Saul in forum PressF1
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 09-11-2002, 06:44 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources