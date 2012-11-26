Thread: Gardening

There is a lot of horrible concrete out back here, I hate it. Can't afford to have it ripped up, so decided to try and make it look better.
I considered concrete paint, but the cost and effort making pretty patterns (and my lack of patience) killed that idea.
So rummaging around and finding some junk we still have I have done this so far:
No-one is likely to use those chairs, it's more to fill the space.
We have a nicer seating thing on deck and one out front as well.
My brother bought a small raised garden bed, put that down back (on wee patch of dirt), and I have also put 2 out front, some mate of his is getting us some topsoil to speed it up. I've asked the neighbours either side for their lawn clippings to add to my compost making as well.
And I have a further 8 pots donated, which I painted and some more plants on the way.
Not that amazing yet, but when the plants grow. I have a buddleia, a rambler rose and a magnolia in large pots. Hmm, might need to move the rambler.....
The rest is smaller shrubs and a bit of tub flowers to make it look prettier while the shrubs grow.
And it cost very little......even better.
Bookmarks