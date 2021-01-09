The Lake Grassmere Salt Works are about 30km south of Blenheim near the town of Seddon, just north of Cape Campbell. I used to live at Ward, 50km south of Blenheim and travelled into town once a week for supplies and passed the salt works. We could see the works from the road and the pile of salt was nearly two stories high. The oxidation ponds were also visible and as the sea water evaporated, the water went pink from the dying organisms.
During the Second World War, Christchurch businessman George Skellerup needed salt to recycle old rubber. In 1942 he decided to start a salt works at Lake Grassmere. Initially the salt was only used in the tyre business, but later on they also used the salt for table salt and these days that is where much of our salt comes from. They call it "sea salt" as if it is different from any other salt - but salt is salt wherever it comes from.
