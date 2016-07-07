When SWMBO flew into Auckland in 1974, she was sitting alongside a young guy who was returning from his OE. She kept in touch and met his mother, a primary school teacher. At the time, she had no idea where she was going to live when we were married a couple of years later.
After looking around for a while we finally bought a house on the outer fringes of Royal Oak in Auckland. We had two daughters who went to school at Royal Oak Primary School and both were taught by his mother, a very nice lady, in the 80s. Quite a nice coincidence, don't you think?
Bookmarks