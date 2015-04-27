Prior to the 60s, all radio in NZ was controlled by the government. If you wanted to start a radio station you had to apply to the NZ Broadcasting Corporation, but they were not going to grant you a licence to go into competition with them, so private radio was just not permitted.
The owners of the fledging Radio Hauraki tried everything they could to obtain a licence to no avail so they decided to pirate. They bought themselves a ship (the "Tiri") and began broadcasting from the Hauraki Gulf.
A brief history of the station at sea is told in an article from FB:
https://archive.org/details/40-1966-...ki-and-1966-12
What they don't say is that programmes were recorded in half hour segments on tape in their Anzac Ave studios and flown out to Great Barrier Island and then out to the ship by launch and played a week later, so the DJs were not on the ship. The only live broadcast was, obviously, the news and the weather.
And just in case you did not know: in the story they mention Tryphena, which is the main port on the south west corner of Great Barrier Island which was used to replenish the ship, initially at night when the station was not broadcasting, but that was very inconvenient so later on they sailed on in in the daytime, still transmitting. The other harbour mentioned was Whangaparapara which is three quarters of the way up the west coast of the island and was where the ship sheltered in rough weather.
It's a very interesting, if brief, story. Give yourself plenty of time to read it and if you would like to read the full story you could borrow the book, "The Shoestring Pirates," by Adrian Blackburn, from the library. It's a great read and tells the story of the beginning of private radio in NZ.
Bookmarks