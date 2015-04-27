Results 1 to 4 of 4
    Roscoe
    Default Do you know the interesting history of Radio Hauraki?

    Prior to the 60s, all radio in NZ was controlled by the government. If you wanted to start a radio station you had to apply to the NZ Broadcasting Corporation, but they were not going to grant you a licence to go into competition with them, so private radio was just not permitted.

    The owners of the fledging Radio Hauraki tried everything they could to obtain a licence to no avail so they decided to pirate. They bought themselves a ship (the "Tiri") and began broadcasting from the Hauraki Gulf.

    A brief history of the station at sea is told in an article from FB:

    https://archive.org/details/40-1966-...ki-and-1966-12

    What they don't say is that programmes were recorded in half hour segments on tape in their Anzac Ave studios and flown out to Great Barrier Island and then out to the ship by launch and played a week later, so the DJs were not on the ship. The only live broadcast was, obviously, the news and the weather.

    And just in case you did not know: in the story they mention Tryphena, which is the main port on the south west corner of Great Barrier Island which was used to replenish the ship, initially at night when the station was not broadcasting, but that was very inconvenient so later on they sailed on in in the daytime, still transmitting. The other harbour mentioned was Whangaparapara which is three quarters of the way up the west coast of the island and was where the ship sheltered in rough weather.

    It's a very interesting, if brief, story. Give yourself plenty of time to read it and if you would like to read the full story you could borrow the book, "The Shoestring Pirates," by Adrian Blackburn, from the library. It's a great read and tells the story of the beginning of private radio in NZ.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    the_bogan
    Default Re: Do you know the interesting history of Radio Hauraki?

    Yes, very interesting. As I recall, just the one death, wasn't there?

    Led to possibly many a pirate radio station. Early 90's I recall there was a station based around Waiheke Island that played all the "extreme" metal that was extremely hard to obtain pre internet days. I used to record as much of it as I could, but that tended to be early mornings until Dad got up and switched it over to 1ZB
    piroska
    Default Re: Do you know the interesting history of Radio Hauraki?

    Yes, we who listened to it then know it was on a boat in the sea.....silly wasn't it?
    It was also the best station back then.
    Ex-pctek
    1101
    Default Re: Do you know the interesting history of Radio Hauraki?

    There was also a documentary on it .
    And a spoof doco that was quite interesting (involving maori curses that caused the sinking)

    Hauraki used to be in that building on the corner, with the petrol station underneath. A well known Ak landmark.
    I remember one of the early morning DJ's was so angry at how little he was paid ('less than pumping gas at the petrol station below it') , he walked out and left the record
    stuck in the grove in the middle going click click click click :-)

    Back in the days when good NZ bands couldnt get any airplay , thank god that attitude is gone .

    Back in the days when NZ govts wanted to control everything , and have everything a govt dept (just like communism) .
    Thats what started it , govts not allowing private companies to do so many things
