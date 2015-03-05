Hi all,
I think I posted about this a while ago before I got a 2nd battery, but I cant find the original post.
I have a Asus laptop, it's getting old - I guess about 7 years now - but it still does everything I need it to. I rarely use it at home as I have my desktop. It was more for when I was travelling for work, which hasn't happened now since COVID.
A while back, after not using it for a while, I cranked it up and noticed the battery was not charging. I thought, battery must be dead after not being plugged in for so long. After giving it many hours plugged in, it was still not charging at all, so as the battery would have been about 7 years old I bought a new battery.
The problem is, the new battery is not charging either. If I plug the laptop into the mains, the charging indicator does say "x hours to full charge", but it does not actually say "charging" and does not appear to charge at all. If I unplug the mains, the laptop dies.
I can't really believe the brand new battery was faulty as well. What could be the likely causes for this? Seems to me it must be hardware related. If that is the case, is this something potentially repairable at reasonable cost? Or, considering the age of the laptop, should I just consider getting a new one? As I said, this one, even though it's old, still does everything I need it to, so I'd prefer to keep using it, if I can.
Edit - forgot to add, the red led charging indicator light does come on when plugged into mains. So some sort of incoming power is recognised, it just somehow doesn't seem to be making it's way to charge the battery...
