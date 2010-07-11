Auckland remains in Level 3 except for a few conditions that permit you to be closer to Level 2 but with the restrictions of Level 3 while allowing for the Level 2 freedoms but maintaining a Level 3 threshold with a Level 2 range while keeping a clear Level 3 environment that will allow you to do those Level 2 activities as long as they meet the guidelines of Level 3 but this is only on the condition that the Level 2 processes are structured to fit inside the Level 3 road map.
Remember Sir Humphrey in Yes Minister?
Bookmarks