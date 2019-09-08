Results 1 to 2 of 2
  Today, 04:31 PM #1
    Roscoe
    Default How do I change the user on the club's laptop

    When booting up the club's laptop, everything goes fine until we come to the part where we put in the password. Above the area where we type in the password is the picture of the previous user (the previous treasurer) which I think may be the administrator?

    As this is the incorrect one I would like to change it to a blank picture as I do not have a picture to replace it with. Hopefully that makes sense.

    What I am trying to accomplish is (I think) is to change the administrator.

    Your help is appreciated.
  Today, 05:03 PM #2
    wainuitech
    Default Re: How do I change the user on the club's laptop

    Try This: From Start- Settings - Accounts -- Down the bottom, under create a picture select Browse, select new picture / background. As long as you dont want any particular person then select a generic Picture you may have. "IF" its a Microsoft account, you may need to log into the account , under " Manage Microsoft Account" and change it there under Your info.

