Thread: Win 11 upgrade

so I get the message that my PC will not run Win 11 :
TPM] not detected
AMD Rysen 3 2200 G with Radeon vega graphics
Has 8g ram.
Any advice or comments please. I always try to keep up with upgrades just because.
thanks
so I get the message that my PC will not run Win 11 :
TPM] not detected
AMD Rysen 3 2200 G with Radeon vega graphics
Has 8g ram.
Any advice or comments please. I always try to keep up with upgrades just because.
thanks
Your CPU doesn't appear to be supported: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/win...amd-processors
However in saying that, you could still install it manually, if TPM is enabled - in your BIOS, look for an option called "fTPM" and turn it on.
"He who resorts to personal insults hath lost the argument."
Actually it seems thats not quite true -- Just downloaded the New ISO from Microsoft and it bluntly refused to install, no options to proceed at own risk etc. The ONLY component that is not compatible is the CPU. The TPM is detected and passed.Your CPU doesn't appear to be supported: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/win...amd-processors
However in saying that, you could still install it manually, if TPM is enabled - in your BIOS, look for an option called "fTPM" and turn it on.
Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 04:10 PM.
Best option is to find what CPU's your Board will support
You may find a Ryzen 3 that qualifies
Bookmarks