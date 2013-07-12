Thread: Win 11 upgrade

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Win 11 upgrade

    cowboy stu
    Win 11 upgrade

    so I get the message that my PC will not run Win 11 :
    TPM] not detected
    AMD Rysen 3 2200 G with Radeon vega graphics

    Has 8g ram.
    Any advice or comments please. I always try to keep up with upgrades just because.
    thanks
    pcuser42
    Re: Win 11 upgrade

    Your CPU doesn't appear to be supported: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/win...amd-processors

    However in saying that, you could still install it manually, if TPM is enabled - in your BIOS, look for an option called "fTPM" and turn it on.
    wainuitech
    Re: Win 11 upgrade

    Your CPU doesn't appear to be supported: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/win...amd-processors

    However in saying that, you could still install it manually, if TPM is enabled - in your BIOS, look for an option called "fTPM" and turn it on.
    Actually it seems thats not quite true -- Just downloaded the New ISO from Microsoft and it bluntly refused to install, no options to proceed at own risk etc. The ONLY component that is not compatible is the CPU. The TPM is detected and passed.
    Lawrence
    Re: Win 11 upgrade

    Best option is to find what CPU's your Board will support

    You may find a Ryzen 3 that qualifies
