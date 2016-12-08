I am far from being a professional scribbler but one thing that has been eating my lunch for some time now is the practice in news media in particular of giving a person's name in full at the beginning of an article and thereafter referring to them only by their last or surname.
It was once the protocol that this would apply to accused or convicted persons in court while everyone else would be referred to with the appropriate appellation. e.g. Mr Smith, Judge Jones or by their first and last names – e.g. Jonathon Smith, unless they are a dignitary in which case their title may be used — Sir Robert, Dame Edna, etc.
Now I may have all this quite wrong and referring to people only by their last name is considered acceptable in today's society. At school in the 1950s, boys were customarily called by their last name but having left school, would be afforded the title of "Mister" or "Mr". Why should this not continue to be the case in the news media?
Bookmarks