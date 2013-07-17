Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Roscoe
    I love watching amateur train videos, but . . .

    A fellow train enthusiast sends me amateur train videos (not his) which I enjoy watching, but in many cases - although they look good - the soundtrack lets them down.

    So many of them don't use a windsock on their mic so you frequently hear the roaring of the wind rather than the sound of the locomotive, which is critical to the video.

    Also, many videos are shot from the side of the road near the railway line and instead of a nice soundtrack of the locomotive, all you can hear are the passing cars.

    In the video editing programmes I have used, there are three soundtracks - one is the main soundtrack recorded when the video was shot (in which the volume can be turned down or deleted), and two more for adding sound effects.

    Where there is only the sound of the passing traffic, I have copied a locomotive soundtrack from elsewhere in the video and posted it on one of the soundtracks. If I can't find a suitable soundtrack I usually put in a piece of music in place of the traffic noise. That makes for a much more acceptable soundtrack.

    You may think that the videos I watch are not edited, but they quite often have a cross fade transition between scenes, so there is a little bit of editing, and I wonder why they could not make the effort and take it a little bit further.

    Nevertheless, I will continue watching the videos but just with the soundtrack turned down or muted altogether.
    paulw
    Re: I love watching amateur train videos, but . . .

    You should watch live rail cams they're the best. Lots in the US, UK and some in Europe. None in NZ though.
    Roscoe
    Re: I love watching amateur train videos, but . . .

    You should watch live rail cams they're the best. Lots in the US, UK and some in Europe. None in NZ though.
    Where do I find them please, Paul?
