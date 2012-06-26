Results 1 to 2 of 2
  Today, 11:20 AM
    bazmeister
    Trouble with Stuff

    This morning while using Stuff, I attempted to block an annoying advert that was not being taken care of by my Adblock Plus program.
    I am running Win 10. I now have a problem where I can open up Stuff as usual, but cannot open any of the articles from the home page.
    On clicking on the item selected, it clicks to the usual blank page while loading, but then stops. No dialogue follows.

    All other programs etc are loading properly, the only problem is with stuff I have turned off the Adblock program but this doesn"t assist.

    Any thoughful advise...?
  Today, 12:17 PM
    bazmeister
    Re: Trouble with Stuff

    Have solved the problem, a second Addblock program appears to have been the problem....
