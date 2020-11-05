I have used Whatsapp as an application It worked fine for a long time, but recently stopped working.
Clicking on WhatsAppHowever, nothing happens.
After uninstalling and reinstalling, it still wouldn't open. It worked earlier today.
Windows was restarted but to no avail.
The problem may be caused by Win 10's latest update, 20H2.
WhatsApp However, the website works perfectly.
Can you suggest anything?
The latest version of the software has been uninstalled and re-downloaded, but it still doesn't open. From my previous experience, the application opens and asks you to scan a QR code after installation. However, now it does not open at all.
This happened multiple times. The same results occurred with the Windows Store App for Win10-20H2 as wel
