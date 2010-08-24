Hi,
I have a problem for updating Windows 10 as shown by attachment.
I have done troubleshooting but didn't help.
Did someone have experience like this? How to solve this issue?
Regards,
Go to Start and search for Services then open it
Scroll down to the Windows update service and see if it's running; if it's set to disabled then right click it, go properties > and change start up type to manual, then reboot.
