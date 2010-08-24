Results 1 to 2 of 2
  Today, 09:45 AM #1
    rimutaka
    Default Problem updating Windows 10

    Hi,

    I have a problem for updating Windows 10 as shown by attachment.

    I have done troubleshooting but didn't help.

    Did someone have experience like this? How to solve this issue?

    Regards,
  Today, 09:53 AM #2
    baabits
    Default Re: Problem updating Windows 10

    Go to Start and search for Services then open it

    Scroll down to the Windows update service and see if it's running; if it's set to disabled then right click it, go properties > and change start up type to manual, then reboot.
