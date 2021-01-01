Thread: Sad :(

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/hea...k-pension-bill
A South Island couple stuck in Australia risk having their pensions stopped and may have to pay back thousands of dollars because they have been overseas too long.
The Wallaces Rae, 79, and Winston, 81 flew to Australia in mid-April, when travel was permitted, to support their daughter and grandson who live in Queensland
They were unable to return before the travel bubble closed in July but hoped to return on October 29.
Their flights were then cancelled, leaving them stranded and unable to get a space in a managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility.
It's not like they were going on holiday, they went over to support their kids.... so you take away their pension, even though they most likely spent most of their lives paying their taxes and working?MSD centralised services general manager Jason Dwen said no exemptions were available for people in the Wallaces situation.
Closure of the travel bubble with Australia, other flight limitations due to Covid and difficulty securing a spot in MIQ, were all reasonably foreseeable before departure for anyone who left New Zealand within the past 30 weeks, he said.
There are no legislative provisions under which New Zealand Super and Veteran Pension clients who left New Zealand, and are now stuck in Australia solely due to closure of the travel bubble, could be paid any financial assistance by MSD.
MSD could consider each case though as there may be other unforeseeable reasons a person may not be able to fly to New Zealand. For example, there may have been a serious medical event that prevented their return, he said.
"Be kind" my ass
Bookmarks