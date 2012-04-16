Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Default Dell Optiplex 9010

    Bought a 'not working' Dell Optiflex 9010 for $20.

    Plugged in all the cables, pressed the Power switch, the fan spins ... no display, nothing happens other fan spinning ...

    I then disconnected the HDD, Optical drive, etc;, left only the KB, mouse and Monitor, still no joy.

    Could be a dead PSU, so I connected a 'known-to-be good' PSU to try my luck., same results ...

    Can't test the RAM as I don't have a spare stick.

    It has got a 250GB SSD. hope it is not dead, too. . otherwise, my $20 has vanished.

    What next should I check?
    Default Re: Dell Optiplex 9010

    a few clutching at straws options
    disconnect any front USB cables
    check USB ports for damage (they can short out if damaged)
    can have stuck power/reset buttons (almost never though) . Disconnect all the MB's switch, LED , poweron , reset cables. Start with a paperclip across the 2 power on pins (on the mb)
    try installing a video card .
    Try a new CMOS batt (if it has one)

    apart from new RAM, you've done allmost all you can . Thats the Reason it was $20 I guess .
    SSD is worth $20 though .
    Do the kb LEDS light up , if you push num/caps lock ?
    Default Re: Dell Optiplex 9010

    The KB led flashes for a second and that's it.
