Bought a 'not working' Dell Optiflex 9010 for $20.
Plugged in all the cables, pressed the Power switch, the fan spins ... no display, nothing happens other fan spinning ...
I then disconnected the HDD, Optical drive, etc;, left only the KB, mouse and Monitor, still no joy.
Could be a dead PSU, so I connected a 'known-to-be good' PSU to try my luck., same results ...
Can't test the RAM as I don't have a spare stick.
It has got a 250GB SSD. hope it is not dead, too. . otherwise, my $20 has vanished.
What next should I check?
