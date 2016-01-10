Results 1 to 7 of 7
    Self Isolation Pilot

    Wondering how this is going to go..

    https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/hea...delta-outbreak

    Cabinet has decided on a pilot for a self-isolation MIQ trial where people can do isolation at home, Ardern said.

    It will be for 150 people and focus on businesses and employees required to travel internationally for work.
    More details will be provided on Wednesday.

    What a wider range of options for safe return, and looking at shorter terms of isolation in the future, Ardern said.
    This will help with the bottle neck at the border.
    Re: Self Isolation Pilot

    I remember initially being for self isolation when they introduced MIQ fees as a way to help out people who might not be able to afford it and them being a barrier to people returning home.

    Having been through MIQ, and seeing this round of delta, pretty happy to say I was definitely wrong then and reverse that position.

    Hopefully by that point vaccinations will be wide enough, but... I dunno. Not sure if you can trust people not to skip lockdown or not.
    Re: Self Isolation Pilot

    I await the details, but if they are going to rely on honesty its doomed to failure.

    Tracking Bracelets might be an answer but imagine the outrage.

    Id just lay the cards on the table and say if you want into NZ you must wear a tracking bracelet for a week/fortnight or you dont enter. Dont care how important you think you are. About turn!
    Re: Self Isolation Pilot

    the devil is in the detail a per usual.
    i hope it doesn't go as well as they self isolation did at the start of this pandemic. eg the case of the infected nurse who went straight to work with the elderly instead of doing the self isolation.

    we have seen that people will do almost anything to get out of doing the isolation. i expect it will be the same, but with no security and no check ups.
    Re: Self Isolation Pilot

    I await the details, but if they are going to rely on honesty its doomed to failure.

    Tracking Bracelets might be an answer but imagine the outrage.

    Id just lay the cards on the table and say if you want into NZ you must wear a tracking bracelet for a week/fortnight or you dont enter. Dont care how important you think you are. About turn!
    Agree with you completely! Haven't seen Daughter in Cairns for nearly 4 years. Were supposed to go at the time of the first Covid-19. Had to cancel all.

    Re: Self Isolation Pilot

    Have you seen those collars you put on dogs that give them a buzz when they get too close to a wire around your property? That is what they should have with ankle bracelets would work for MIQ and for crims
    Re: Self Isolation Pilot

    but if they are going to rely on honesty it’s doomed to failure
    ...there be the answer.
