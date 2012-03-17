As an absolute novus, and after a fruitless Google search, Im hoping someone can explain in layman's terms.
I am wanting to download SketchUp. The programme suggests a minimum of 2.1+ GHz Intel processor but my old Mac has a 1.6 GHz Dual-Core Intel Core i5 processor.
Will the programme not work, will it just work slow or is it likely to bring my laptop to a grinding halt?
Am wondering if buying a new laptop to support running this programme is vital before I start, or if I could I get away with it for a time to allow me to save up.
Thankyou.
