    ekpc
    Stupid Q. Re:Processor size v

    As an absolute novus, and after a fruitless Google search, Im hoping someone can explain in layman's terms.
    I am wanting to download SketchUp. The programme suggests a minimum of 2.1+ GHz Intel processor but my old Mac has a 1.6 GHz Dual-Core Intel Core i5 processor.
    Will the programme not work, will it just work slow or is it likely to bring my laptop to a grinding halt?
    Am wondering if buying a new laptop to support running this programme is vital before I start, or if I could I get away with it for a time to allow me to save up.
    Thankyou.
    piroska
    Re: Stupid Q. Re:Processor size v

    Just try it:
    2+ GHz processor
    8+ GB RAM
    700MB of available hard-disk space
    3D class video card with 1 GB of memory or higher and support for hardware acceleration.

    SketchUp's performance relies heavily on the graphics card driver and its ability to support OpenGL 3.1 or higher. To test your graphics card's compatibility, please download and run the SketchUp Checkup application.



    To run Checkup, install the application and choose to "Run SketchUp Checkup" as the last step of the install. Alternatively you can launch Checkup anytime via the SketchUp Checkup desktop icon if it was enabled during installation.

    Once Checkup has launched, click the Run Checkup button. The application will run tests on your computer to determine if it has what is needed to run SketchUp and will display the results in the Results box at the top of the application.
    CliveM
    Re: Stupid Q. Re:Processor size v

    I am not familiar with SketchUp however as a general rule the specifications listed as required to run any program are close to the minimum needed for it to work so I do not like your chances of running it on your old Mac in a satisfactory maner,
