    Mike
    Screen manager program recommendations

    Multiple monitor setup (6 or 8 screens) where one or two are the "main" focus screens, everything else is additional data. Sometimes we want to switch focus onto one of these other monitors, but instead of turning head/body/chair to now focus on a screen that isn't in optimum position, it would be great to be able to just click on something that would swap the apps between these two screens (main screen 1 and additional data screen 5, or whatever)

    I'd like to think there's something available like this, but I'm not really sure exactly what I'm looking for or searching for, so would appreciate any recommendations. The software I'm finding seems to focus on setting up a multi monitor environment (and make it work nicely with Windows), but I'm yet to find something that manages which monitor an app is for, and to swap them around quickly/easily.

    Cheers,
    Mike.
    
    wainuitech
    Re: Screen manager program recommendations

    Know exactly what you are wanting to do, Just tried it with Dual monitors, easy enough , by clicking on the open app ( to activate it) then press the Windows Key + Shift + Arrow key ( left or right depending on which monitor I want it to go to) I'm "Assuming" that if you have to jump 3 monitors to the right you may have to do it a 3 of times, Eg: Win Key + Shift+ right arrow x 3 ?? Only have two monitors attached so cant test it.

    This shortcut will instantly transfer windows from one screen to another while maintaining window size and relative position. This timesaver is just another quick tip that I use every day. I hope it helps out anyone else who uses two monitors on a Windows computer.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Keyboard.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 43.2 KB  ID: 11122

    Did find this software - NO IDEA if it will do what you want or how it works again cant test it https://www.displayfusion.com But try the Shortcut keys, may be good enough.
    Mike
    Re: Screen manager program recommendations

    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech View Post
    Know exactly what you are wanting to do, Just tried it with Dual monitors, easy enough , by clicking on the open app ( to activate it) then press the Windows Key + Shift + Arrow key ( left or right depending on which monitor I want it to go to) I'm "Assuming" that if you have to jump 3 monitors to the right you may have to do it a 3 of times, Eg: Win Key + Shift+ right arrow x 3 ?? Only have two monitors attached so cant test it.
    This almost does what we need, except I'm wanting to swap ALL app windows on screen 1 with all app windows on (say) screen 4 (sometimes there could be 2 or 3 windows open on one screen, and 1 or 2 open on another). So this solves part of the problem, but not the whole thing.

    I'll look into that Display Fusion, it did come up in one of my searches, and while at a glance it doesn't appear to do what we need, I'll give it a go in case it's an extra feature!

    Cheers,
    Mike.
    
