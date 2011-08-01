Multiple monitor setup (6 or 8 screens) where one or two are the "main" focus screens, everything else is additional data. Sometimes we want to switch focus onto one of these other monitors, but instead of turning head/body/chair to now focus on a screen that isn't in optimum position, it would be great to be able to just click on something that would swap the apps between these two screens (main screen 1 and additional data screen 5, or whatever)
I'd like to think there's something available like this, but I'm not really sure exactly what I'm looking for or searching for, so would appreciate any recommendations. The software I'm finding seems to focus on setting up a multi monitor environment (and make it work nicely with Windows), but I'm yet to find something that manages which monitor an app is for, and to swap them around quickly/easily.
Cheers,
Mike.
