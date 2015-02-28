Last week I was banned for making derogatory comments. Personally I did not think it was that bad, but then Jen thought differently and banned me for a week.
But PC World Chat is not the only game in town. My world does not revolve around PC World Chat. I have many other interests to occupy my spare time. At the moment I have an ongoing project that is consuming most of my time so being banned for a week - or even longer - does not make much difference to me. Everything continues on as usual - I can read all the posts but I cannot comment. How terrible. I think Ill probably survive.
But then I listen to the radio all day on the Magic music station and that would be a real punishment if you took away my radio. I LOVE my music. Cant do without it - but PC World Chat? Im not worried about being banned.
But now I have criticised the administrator, Ill most probably be banned again!
