  Today, 07:19 PM #1
    Roscoe
    Oct 2005
    3,437

    Default Shock Horror! I was banned.

    Last week I was banned for making derogatory comments. Personally I did not think it was that bad, but then Jen thought differently and banned me for a week.

    But PC World Chat is not the only game in town. My world does not revolve around PC World Chat. I have many other interests to occupy my spare time. At the moment I have an ongoing project that is consuming most of my time so being banned for a week - or even longer - does not make much difference to me. Everything continues on as usual - I can read all the posts but I cannot comment. How terrible. I think Ill probably survive.

    But then I listen to the radio all day on the Magic music station and that would be a real punishment if you took away my radio. I LOVE my music. Cant do without it - but PC World Chat? Im not worried about being banned.

    But now I have criticised the administrator, Ill most probably be banned again!
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
  Today, 07:25 PM #2
    allblack
    Dec 2004
    The 'Nui
    1,862
    Default Re: Shock Horror! I was banned.

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    so being banned for a week - or even longer - does not make much difference to me
    Really? A new thread and 100-odd words to tell us how much you don't care.

    I'm guessing it ripped your world apart.
  Today, 07:52 PM #3
    wainuitech
    Aug 2007
    Wellington
    28,513

    Default Re: Shock Horror! I was banned.

    But then I listen to the radio all day on the Magic music station
    Good Choice - Listen to that all the time.

    When I got my car back from the panel beaters last week they had changed the station - And of course I forgot the frequency till I got home and changed it back
