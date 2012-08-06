I had wondered why my mum pays so much for her car valued at $4900. $70.82 a month, with a no claims bonus and a multi-saver deal.....
So I tried a quote with the same details: same address, same car, same value, same excess selection, and no claims as details.just using my dob. It came out to $43 a month.
So then I tried AA.
Her premium was $100 on a value of $3000 for car, the max value they allowed.
My premium is $45 on a value of $3000.
My mum is 30 years older than me. Interesting is it not?
I wonder where the cut off point is. Over 80? Over 75? Over 70? Can't be bothered messing with the DOBs to see.
I can understand if say you have a few claims, accidents and the like, but on none, just based purely on a difference of age??
Bookmarks