Thread: Backup program

What backup program to recommend?
I am look for something that can back up my data automatically to a HDD (not boot disk)
For daily backups of the computers I use macrium Reflect, runs automatically . The paid versions allow separate folders instead of a whole Drive, where as the free doesn't.
There is also another backup Program (what you asking about) I use called Everysync https://www.easeus.com/file-sync/
The free version has some limitations but it does work very well, and can sync in various ways. Mine is set to auto back up Live, meaning any change to the items synced and instantly its saved it will backup EG: change one letter or word in a document, it notices the change - Backup /Sync. Mines set to a server in the workshop , But you can select any location, Eg: local Drive, External drive, various cloud storages ( One drive, Google drive etc)
On the media center ( free version), its has One folder Backed up, BUT inside that one folder is about 40 other folders.
There are many backup programs BUT What you have to watch out for is some backup software will create their own file formats that nothing else can open or restore. Everysync doesn't it backs up as the file is. Another problem with some free software -- Ads -- Something has to pay for it
Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 05:33 PM.
Do we assume youre windows or are you Linux.
Windows includes a backup program that can do image based and file based backups.
I also use acronis true image which you can get for about $50.
And I also use Backblaze which is cloud based thats $50usd a year
Thanks for the links. Will try ....
