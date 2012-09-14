I've just got a new phone (Samsung Flip3 5G), replacing my old Galaxy A5.
The A5 was on Android 8 and the new one is Android 11. I'm noticing a lot of differences between the versions, not all for the better.
On the A5 I could set the sound to zero for games so I wasn't constantly irritated. I don't seem to be able to do that on Android 11. The volume rocker just controls all volumes, which means if I set it to zero to block out the games I miss notifications etc as well.
Is there something I'm missing, or is that just how it now is?
