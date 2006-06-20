I used to be able to use the Word Documents "Embed" feature on SharePoint pages so the word document appeared to be embedded on the site
However now when I got to File>Share from within the document to get the embedded code, I don't see the Embed option
I only see Copy link, Send link and Outlook options
Has Microsoft pushed out some new update where this is no longer available in Office 365 ?
Just for reference I am referring to embed feature as described here: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/...rs=en-us&ad=us
Cheers
