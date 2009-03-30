Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 11:01 AM #1
    bk T
    bk T is offline
    Member bk T's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    6,273

    Default MotherBoard and Memory

    Do we have to buy RAM specified in the Memory support List (with the exact Part No) from the MB Manufacturer?

    Or, just match the Type like DDR4, RAM Speed, will work?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:31 PM #2
    psycik
    psycik is online now
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Location
    Lower Hutt, NZ
    Posts
    792

    Default Re: MotherBoard and Memory

    Quote Originally Posted by bk T View Post
    Do we have to buy RAM specified in the Memory support List (with the exact Part No) from the MB Manufacturer?

    Or, just match the Type like DDR4, RAM Speed, will work?
    There should be a bunch including non manufacturer ones. For best performance, get the ones they specify.....but I've never bothered before. Maybe if I was gaming more or crypto mining I might....
    Interests: PVRs, HTPCs, Apple IOS, Apple TV, Media Players, C#, Printing
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:57 PM #3
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    3,471

    Default Re: MotherBoard and Memory

    Quote Originally Posted by bk T View Post

    Or, just match the Type like DDR4, RAM Speed, will work?
    This.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 12:58 PM #4
    Lawrence
    Lawrence is online now
    Senior Member Lawrence's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Tauranga
    Posts
    2,063

    Default Re: MotherBoard and Memory

    Most boards come with a compatibility list for ram

    Userbenchmark gives you more options https://www.userbenchmark.com/PCBuilder
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 12:59 PM #5
    tweak'e
    tweak'e is online now
    tweakedgeek tweak'e's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    winterlessnorth (well almost)
    Posts
    5,004
    Send a message via ICQ to tweak'e

    Default Re: MotherBoard and Memory

    Quote Originally Posted by bk T View Post
    Do we have to buy RAM specified in the Memory support List (with the exact Part No) from the MB Manufacturer?

    Or, just match the Type like DDR4, RAM Speed, will work?
    just match the type speed etc.
    good if you can get whats listed but usually thats older model ram. not uncommon to get better spec ram than what it was tested with.
    Tweak it till it breaks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Memory on Motherboard
    By babip in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 30-03-2009, 10:43 AM
  2. Motherboard or CPU or Memory screwd up?
    By whitemj2 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 25-11-2008, 03:54 PM
  3. Matching memory to Motherboard
    By arjay in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 05-10-2006, 09:25 PM
  4. Memory to be used in motherboard
    By maxpower in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 22-01-2005, 10:21 AM
  5. CPU and memory support motherboard?
    By Milso in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 21-09-2004, 01:19 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources