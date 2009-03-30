Do we have to buy RAM specified in the Memory support List (with the exact Part No) from the MB Manufacturer?
Or, just match the Type like DDR4, RAM Speed, will work?
Do we have to buy RAM specified in the Memory support List (with the exact Part No) from the MB Manufacturer?
Or, just match the Type like DDR4, RAM Speed, will work?
Interests: PVRs, HTPCs, Apple IOS, Apple TV, Media Players, C#, Printing
Most boards come with a compatibility list for ram
Userbenchmark gives you more options https://www.userbenchmark.com/PCBuilder
just match the type speed etc.
good if you can get whats listed but usually thats older model ram. not uncommon to get better spec ram than what it was tested with.
Tweak it till it breaks
Bookmarks