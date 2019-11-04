Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Kiwibank down

  1. Today, 02:40 PM #1
    lakewoodlady
    lakewoodlady is online now
    Lifetime Member lakewoodlady's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    On a need to know basis....
    Posts
    3,399

    Default Kiwibank down

    Does anyone really know what's happening with Kiwibank outages!? Hopeless trying to do mobile and online banking ......

    LL
    _____Nothing is hidden that cannot be revealed______
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:52 PM #2
    Zippity
    Zippity is offline
    Member Zippity's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Capital City
    Posts
    4,459

    Default Re: Kiwibank down

    Victims of a DOS attack?

    Have you Googled "kiwibank down"??


    "If Fawlty Towers is now being removed by the BBC then humour is dead. The puritans are winning because the establishment is weak and has no self confidence."

    Nigel Farage@Nigel_Farage· Jun 12
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:32 PM #3
    the_bogan
    the_bogan is online now
    Bleakly Optomistic
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Otaki, NZ
    Posts
    1,596

    Default Re: Kiwibank down

    Denial of service. KiwiBank, ANZ, metservice the current ones as far as I know
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 03:37 PM #4
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,494

    Default Re: Kiwibank down

    Just tried both ANZ and Kiwi -- @ 3.36pm Both working fine, no problems.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Chrome and kiwibank
    By joeex in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-11-2019, 12:46 PM
  2. Kiwibank online
    By ubergeek85 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 18-11-2010, 04:08 PM
  3. Kiwibank down for maintenance :(
    By Gobe1 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 13-08-2009, 10:19 AM
  4. Does anyone here use Kiwibank?
    By winmacguy in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 24
    Last Post: 30-05-2007, 08:00 PM
  5. kiwibank
    By jayal in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 22-10-2003, 08:19 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources