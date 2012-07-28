OK then, what are you doing for maori language week?
SWMBO and I opened a bottle of Brown Brothers wine yesterday! Does that count?
Ken
Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
Brown Brothers do a lot of wining!
I'd say that's about as far as you need to go. No reason to go overboard.
We went down to the park near the beach. There would have been a few hundred there. (And we thought the parks were closed.) Did not hear anyone speaking a foreign (to us) tongue, but then we would not recognise maori if we did hear it. We just don't care.
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
