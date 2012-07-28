Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 09:12 AM #1
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    5,743

    Default Maori language week

    OK then, what are you doing for maori language week?

    SWMBO and I opened a bottle of Brown Brothers wine yesterday! Does that count?

    Ken
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:20 AM #2
    Bryan
    Bryan is online now
    Older by the minute
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Whitford
    Posts
    1,746

    Default Re: Maori language week

    Brown Brothers do a lot of wining!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:37 AM #3
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,433

    Default Re: Maori language week

    Quote Originally Posted by kenj View Post
    OK then, what are you doing for maori language week?

    SWMBO and I opened a bottle of Brown Brothers wine yesterday! Does that count?

    Ken
    I'd say that's about as far as you need to go. No reason to go overboard.

    We went down to the park near the beach. There would have been a few hundred there. (And we thought the parks were closed.) Did not hear anyone speaking a foreign (to us) tongue, but then we would not recognise maori if we did hear it. We just don't care.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:07 AM #4
    WalOne
    WalOne is offline
    Rocket Dog WalOne's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2005
    Location
    Ellerslie
    Posts
    5,301

    Default Re: Maori language week

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Wokeabulary.JPG  Views: 2  Size: 34.1 KB  ID: 11110

    I have very high hopes that seriousness is a reversible condition.

    Dr Lester Levy

    I've studied deeply in the philosophies and religions, but cheerfulness kept breaking through.

    Leonard Cohen
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 11:15 AM #5
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,433

    Default Re: Maori language week

    Quote Originally Posted by WalOne View Post
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Wokeabulary.JPG  Views: 2  Size: 34.1 KB  ID: 11110

    Very true. They are baffling the viewers with a load of old rubbish that very few (including most maori) understand. I think that they are just showing off and it means absolutely nothing to the majority.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Maori language week
    By lakewoodlady in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 76
    Last Post: 28-07-2012, 10:42 AM
  2. Maori TV and CTV
    By Snorkbox in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 19-05-2011, 04:03 PM
  3. Maori language dying - is it really a problem though?
    By wratterus in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 101
    Last Post: 27-10-2010, 05:52 PM
  4. Am I a Maori?
    By Cicero in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 10-08-2010, 10:47 PM
  5. Te Reo Maori - how much do you know
    By Myth in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 33
    Last Post: 28-07-2008, 05:11 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources