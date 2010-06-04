Hi all
So I've been having some fun wit a 3.5" WD 1TB HDD that for some unknown reason, decided to go RAW on me (possibly covid related)
It was partitioned into Drive E & F of equal capacity. I used cmd prompt and chkdsk /r and managed to get drive E back to NFTS and it's sowing it has data on it, but unfortunately, I can't get access to it ... drive F goes through the chkdsk OK, but right at the end has a "unidentified error" and won't revert back to NFTS.
I'm just wondering whether there's a step I'm missing to get access and I've tried going through cmd promt again to try and see the files, copy them and even tried "Recuva" to see what's on there ... not accessible to all attempts.
I'd appreciate it if someone could point me in the right direction.
TIA
SP8's
Bookmarks