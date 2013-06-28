Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: New MotherBoard

  1. Today, 11:07 AM #1
    bk T
    bk T is offline
    Member bk T's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    6,272

    Default New MotherBoard

    I am planning to upgrade my 10-year-old PC, and am looking at this MB to start with - Asus Prime Z950-A

    From the Motherboard Layout drawing, that, there are 2 ATX headers, 1 x 4 pin and 1 x 8 pin header as in the fig below.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: ATX pwr.PNG  Views: 15  Size: 12.9 KB  ID: 11092

    Further down the page, under ATX power connection (2): the diagram shows, either connect the 8-pin or the 8-pin AND the 4-pin.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: ATX2.PNG  Views: 13  Size: 44.8 KB  ID: 11093

    I am confused: Should I use only the 8-pin or the 8-pin + 4-pin header ?? Will the 2nd option give more power to the MB?

    My PSU , Corsair RM750i has got only 1 x (4+4) pin connector. Do I need to buy another PSU? Or, is there any adapter cable available?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:37 AM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,483

    Default Re: New MotherBoard

    The 8 pin on its own will be fine.
    As it says in the Picture 8 pin OR
    Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 11:44 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:47 PM #3
    bk T
    bk T is offline
    Member bk T's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    6,272

    Default Re: New MotherBoard

    Am I right to say that newer PSUs will have 12-pin connector?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 02:22 PM #4
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,483

    Default Re: New MotherBoard

    Quote Originally Posted by bk T View Post
    Am I right to say that newer PSUs will have 12-pin connector?
    Nope -- Most PSU's come with a 8 pin, which is nearly always able to split into 2 x4.

    Some will have a 2nd 8 pin plug as well. Generally there's a 8 pin and 2 x PCIe
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 03:23 PM #5
    bk T
    bk T is offline
    Member bk T's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    6,272

    Default Re: New MotherBoard

    So, the 8 (4+4) pin configuration is here to stay for many years to come?!

    And, newer MBs are introducing the 4 + 8 pin headers, suggesting that we will need that in the future?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Motherboard just died, is it easy to swap in new motherboard?
    By Jiggle in forum PressF1
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 28-06-2013, 10:56 PM
  2. New Motherboard
    By stormdragon in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 20-07-2008, 06:03 PM
  3. New o/c SLI motherboard
    By LOWTEC in forum PressF1
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 10-05-2008, 12:32 PM
  4. This ram does not go with this motherboard?
    By Norseguy in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 20-01-2008, 04:04 PM
  5. Which Motherboard is better?
    By fergie in forum PressF1
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 15-06-2003, 11:09 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources