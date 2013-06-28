Thread: New MotherBoard

I am planning to upgrade my 10-year-old PC, and am looking at this MB to start with - Asus Prime Z950-A
From the Motherboard Layout drawing, that, there are 2 ATX headers, 1 x 4 pin and 1 x 8 pin header as in the fig below.
Further down the page, under ATX power connection (2): the diagram shows, either connect the 8-pin or the 8-pin AND the 4-pin.
I am confused: Should I use only the 8-pin or the 8-pin + 4-pin header ?? Will the 2nd option give more power to the MB?
My PSU , Corsair RM750i has got only 1 x (4+4) pin connector. Do I need to buy another PSU? Or, is there any adapter cable available?
Bookmarks