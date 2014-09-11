So our PM tells us she personally has secured additional doses of vaccine and these - as she speaks - are already winging their way from Europe to us in the antipodes.
As much as you would like to think and us to believe your "personal friends" are altruistic, in the big bad world of commerce - and politics, there's no such thing as a free lunch. So when do we find out what the hook is?
And when do you realise that not all your team is going to swallow the story you are personally overseeing the progress of this mercy flight by watching - on a flight watching app - to make sure nothing goes wrong? Puh-lease, Prime Minister, that sort of stuff is designed to keep prepubescent kiddies occupied each Christmas while they watch Santa's supposed progress from the North Pole with his sleigh full of goodies.
In case it may have escaped you Prime Minister most of your 5 million are not prepubescent kiddies, and deserve more respect. Not all of us appreciate being patronised with such condescending bull****. This is not Christmas. This is serious stuff we're managing.
Time for you to grow up.
