    Default Prime Minister, not all of your "team of 5 million" is that stupid

    So our PM tells us she personally has secured additional doses of vaccine and these - as she speaks - are already winging their way from Europe to us in the antipodes.

    As much as you would like to think and us to believe your "personal friends" are altruistic, in the big bad world of commerce - and politics, there's no such thing as a free lunch. So when do we find out what the hook is?

    And when do you realise that not all your team is going to swallow the story you are personally overseeing the progress of this mercy flight by watching - on a flight watching app - to make sure nothing goes wrong? Puh-lease, Prime Minister, that sort of stuff is designed to keep prepubescent kiddies occupied each Christmas while they watch Santa's supposed progress from the North Pole with his sleigh full of goodies.

    In case it may have escaped you Prime Minister most of your 5 million are not prepubescent kiddies, and deserve more respect. Not all of us appreciate being patronised with such condescending bull****. This is not Christmas. This is serious stuff we're managing.

    Time for you to grow up.

    Default Re: Prime Minister, not all of your "team of 5 million" is that stupid

    The Covid TV advertisements sound like an episode of Play School in the way they are presented which is turn off annoying.
    Default Re: Prime Minister, not all of your "team of 5 million" is that stupid

    just a small issue of actual numbers
    What country would be stupid enough to give away (or sell) much of its precious vaxines .

    3 days worth of VAX is "winging their way" to NZ.
    Yep, 3 days worth .

    They just cant stop lies & mistruths .
    Propaganda. Thats all they give us .
    Default Re: Prime Minister, not all of your "team of 5 million" is that stupid

    Quote Originally Posted by CliveM View Post
    The Covid TV advertisements sound like an episode of Play School in the way they are presented which is turn off annoying.
    Trouble is they have to "Dumb it down" as there's way to many people who don't understand anything more "adult".

    You see it all the time -- Go onto any social media platform and soon after any announcement there's all these dumb questions about what was said - Some people it just doesn't register.
    Default Re: Prime Minister, not all of your "team of 5 million" is that stupid

    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech View Post
    Trouble is they have to "Dumb it down" as there's way to many people who don't understand anything more "adult".

    You see it all the time -- Go onto any social media platform and soon after any announcement there's all these dumb questions about what was said - Some people it just doesn't register.
    And we still let them vote!
    Default Re: Prime Minister, not all of your "team of 5 million" is that stupid

    Dr Siouxsie Wiles practising what she does not preach https://youtu.be/6FwWs14QBQU
    And they wonder why they are not believed.
    Default Re: Prime Minister, not all of your "team of 5 million" is that stupid

    Fat Pom clearly she needs deporting
    Its amazing how Potatoes give us chips,fries and Vodka.

    Get your s*** together every other vegetable.
    Default Re: Prime Minister, not all of your "team of 5 million" is that stupid

    A business friend was talking with satff from Chorus the other day. They said during Covid Internet sage was extremely high but at 1pm and 6pm each day it drops away hugely as people tune i for Daily Covid saga . Just roves as some of you have sated above "dumbing down to the lowest level" Also Covid gives some pople something to talk about .--"waht empty lives they must live normally"
    Default Re: Prime Minister, not all of your "team of 5 million" is that stupid

    Quote Originally Posted by CliveM View Post
    The Covid TV advertisements sound like an episode of Play School
    I hated the entire drama right from when it first started last year.
    Viruses will always be with us, they will always mutate, some can be vaccinated against and yet some will still kill some people.

    Usually the old or unwell.

    I was over it then......now, well it's just watching the country go down the toilet....
    Ex-pctek
    Default Re: Prime Minister, not all of your "team of 5 million" is that stupid

    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech View Post
    Trouble is they have to "Dumb it down" as there's way to many people who don't understand anything more "adult".

    You see it all the time -- Go onto any social media platform and soon after any announcement there's all these dumb questions about what was said - Some people it just doesn't register.
    Spot on. I lurk on a couple of local yokel FB groups, someone will post say an upcoming event with all the details there, time, date venue, etc, and some dipstick will always ask "where is this" or "when is it".
