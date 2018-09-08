Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 08:05 PM #1
    baabits
    Default Ministry of Children/Oranga Tamariki cased dismissed

    Glad to hear that the judge prevailed with sense in the end, it has been painful to read about what a **** show this case has been from day dot.

    https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/126...om-pkeh-couple
  3. Yesterday, 08:26 PM #2
    prefect
    Default Re: Ministry of Children/Oranga Tamariki cased dismissed

    These people are starting to get out of control.
    Its amazing how Potatoes give us chips,fries and Vodka.

    Get your s*** together every other vegetable.
