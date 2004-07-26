Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: hahaha

  Yesterday, 02:36 PM
    baabits
    hahaha

    ordered kfc for lunch through uber eats today- deliveries are contactless- opened the bag that was left at the door and this is what i got.

    order was a zinger burger, some wicked wings, potato and gravy, fries and coleslaw.

    it was so ridiculous that i couldn't help but laugh

    Click image for larger version.  Name: IMG_1932.jpg  Views: 42  Size: 36.9 KB  ID: 11085
  Yesterday, 02:54 PM
    allblack
    Re: hahaha

    Bag is so clean it doesn't even looked like the driver pinched ya food. He's probably delivered what he was given.
  Yesterday, 02:57 PM
    baabits
    Re: hahaha

    Quote Originally Posted by allblack View Post
    Bag is so clean it doesn't even looked like the driver pinched ya food. He's probably delivered what he was given.
    yeah the drivers are usually decent, just hope they don't get dinged for kfc screwing it up lol
  Yesterday, 03:35 PM
    piroska
    Re: hahaha

    Quote Originally Posted by baabits View Post
    ordered kfc for lunch through uber eats today-
    order was a zinger burger, some wicked wings, potato and gravy, fries and coleslaw.
    Oh noes! I'd be pissed off...and hungry. I like their coleslaw but still, some chicken would have been good....LOL.
    So...did you get fed properly in the end?

    I took brother up to the local bakery today, not too bad...yesterday was far worse, not a parking space anywhere! Jam packed....
    He was hanging out for a pie and shop coffee...
    Ex-pctek
  Yesterday, 03:43 PM
    baabits
    Re: hahaha

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    Oh noes! I'd be pissed off...and hungry. I like their coleslaw but still, some chicken would have been good....LOL.
    So...did you get fed properly in the end?

    I took brother up to the local bakery today, not too bad...yesterday was far worse, not a parking space anywhere! Jam packed....
    He was hanging out for a pie and shop coffee...
    last time I visited napier years ago there was a bakery in a shopping center, i think it was marewa? called patty something.

    had one of the best steak and cheese pies i've ever had in my life

    yeah used the help function in uber and they refunded the whole thing instantly; ordered tacos instead
  Yesterday, 04:46 PM
    prefect
    Re: hahaha

    Quote Originally Posted by baabits View Post
    ordered kfc for lunch through uber eats today- deliveries are contactless- opened the bag that was left at the door and this is what i got.

    order was a zinger burger, some wicked wings, potato and gravy, fries and coleslaw.

    it was so ridiculous that i couldn't help but laugh

    Click image for larger version.  Name: IMG_1932.jpg  Views: 42  Size: 36.9 KB  ID: 11085
    You are decent human being with a sense of humour, a lot of people would have gone nuts as if it was the crime of the century.
    Its amazing how Potatoes give us chips,fries and Vodka.

    Get your s*** together every other vegetable.
