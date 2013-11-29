Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: 365 email & 2fa

  1. Yesterday, 12:12 PM #1
    1101
    1101 is offline
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,350

    Default 365 email & 2fa

    A few questions about 365 buseness email & 2FA (2 factor authentication)

    2fa setup in 365 is pretty straight forward, but...

    email on phones (Apple & Android). Now just as important as email on the desktop.
    Obviously having to be txted a 2fa code on the phone your are using for email could be problematic. Wait a pain that will be .
    Is it just a painfull experience that will have to be put up with ?
    MS have an authenticator app for phones that takes care of that, but is the authenticator app REALLY 2fa (really a 2nd factor )?

    I tried on my Android tablet the Outlook app & the authenticator app . It does the job , but is somewhat buggy, I keep getting notifications to "sign in" . Closing & reopening Outlook fixes it, but not a good option. Again, not sure if its True 2fa ?

    What happens for a business with Outlook folders shared to other users :so other users can see some emails , or create an email & put into other users drafts folder.
    Or when more than 1 user has access to the same email adress
    I havnt found any relevant info on that after 2fa is implemented . Is it as simple as having alternate phone numbers to txt 2fa codes to ?

    Any advice from those who have setup 365 2fa in small businesses with shared email a/c's , what issues they had & workarounds they found.
    I cant use 365 app passwords , because strict 2fa has become a requirement (not dual passwords)
    Any issues with 365 2fa on iphones default email app ?

    cheers
    Last edited by 1101; Yesterday at 12:16 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Windows Live Mail 2012 messing up email header against wrong email body!
    By Geek4414 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 29-11-2013, 07:58 PM
  2. Need help transferring old email files (.pst) to new email account (IMAP to POP3)
    By BasketballOSU in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-11-2012, 06:08 AM
  3. Xnet email - IMAP, multiple email accounts?
    By Chikara in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-01-2011, 08:51 PM
  4. Xtra email problem with my Domain based email
    By robbyp in forum PressF1
    Replies: 30
    Last Post: 31-01-2009, 12:20 PM
  5. Xtra email error message when sending to @paradise.net.nz email accounts.
    By robbyp in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 10-11-2007, 11:01 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources