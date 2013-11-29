Thread: 365 email & 2fa

A few questions about 365 buseness email & 2FA (2 factor authentication)
2fa setup in 365 is pretty straight forward, but...
email on phones (Apple & Android). Now just as important as email on the desktop.
Obviously having to be txted a 2fa code on the phone your are using for email could be problematic. Wait a pain that will be .
Is it just a painfull experience that will have to be put up with ?
MS have an authenticator app for phones that takes care of that, but is the authenticator app REALLY 2fa (really a 2nd factor )?
I tried on my Android tablet the Outlook app & the authenticator app . It does the job , but is somewhat buggy, I keep getting notifications to "sign in" . Closing & reopening Outlook fixes it, but not a good option. Again, not sure if its True 2fa ?
What happens for a business with Outlook folders shared to other users :so other users can see some emails , or create an email & put into other users drafts folder.
Or when more than 1 user has access to the same email adress
I havnt found any relevant info on that after 2fa is implemented . Is it as simple as having alternate phone numbers to txt 2fa codes to ?
Any advice from those who have setup 365 2fa in small businesses with shared email a/c's , what issues they had & workarounds they found.
I cant use 365 app passwords , because strict 2fa has become a requirement (not dual passwords)
Any issues with 365 2fa on iphones default email app ?
cheers
Bookmarks