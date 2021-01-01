Results 1 to 9 of 9
    Roscoe
    Much ado about nothing

    I think that this speaks for itself:

    https://www.hobsonspledge.nz/seymour..._code_outraged
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    paulw
    Re: Much ado about nothing

    Agreed.
    Regards,

    Paul W
    Taco Bell is not a Mexican telephone company
    1101
    Re: Much ado about nothing

    He makes some good points. But at least admit he's really just maori bashing.
    Thats how Act & Nat get votes & media coverage, Maori bashing. it makes the headlines every time
    If the Old or Sick were given special access codes , everyone would say thats a good idea

    So priority for old or sick : good idea
    Priorety for Maori : somehow a bad idea despite they are generally believed to be high risk (of both infection & death)

    I will add, there should be special priority codes for Pacific islanders , possibly being the highest risk .
    It is racism that Maori got access codes but Pacific Islanders didnt (I assume).

    Anyone over 60 (incl 60+ Maori) should have been vaxed by know, so why the need for special access codes ?
    baabits
    Re: Much ado about nothing

    Quote Originally Posted by 1101 View Post
    It is racism that Maori got access codes but Pacific Islanders didnt (I assume).
    Pacific Islanders do have one as well- heard from a friend in Auckland who used it.

    Agreed about the Maori bashing- there are far better ways he could have gone about it to make his point, but he went for the one that would stir the most ****.

    The aim of the codes, as far as I understand them, was to try and help boost rates for the most vulnerable by many different metrics. Some people may feel that it's wrong to do it by race but any effort to boost those numbers is a good thing in my book. Whinge when it's over, not in the middle of it and by sabotaging the program itself.
    CliveM
    Re: Much ado about nothing

    Did you read the quoted article? Seymour is part Maori and he has just made a lot of Maori aware that they should take advantage of the opportunity offered to them.
    baabits
    Re: Much ado about nothing

    Quote Originally Posted by CliveM View Post
    Did you read the quoted article? Seymour is part Maori and he has just made a lot of Maori aware that they should take advantage of the opportunity offered to them.
    Yup, he's good at spinning it, that's for sure.
    piroska
    Re: Much ado about nothing

    " Whatever the problem with Maori getting vaccinated, it's unlikely they were just waiting to be emailed a priority access code"

    Yes I agree actually. I spoke to one neighbour a few days ago, mentioned we'd had ours and she said oh, the experiment!
    I didn't bother trying to educate her, as she does have a mental illness.

    But could well be the susceptibility to rubbish on the net?

    The ones next to us though, have had theirs.......
    Ex-pctek
    tweak'e
    Re: Much ado about nothing

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    " Whatever the problem with Maori getting vaccinated, it's unlikely they were just waiting to be emailed a priority access code"

    Yes I agree actually. I spoke to one neighbour a few days ago, mentioned we'd had ours and she said oh, the experiment!
    I didn't bother trying to educate her, as she does have a mental illness.

    But could well be the susceptibility to rubbish on the net?

    The ones next to us though, have had theirs.......
    agreed.
    northland lowered the age requirement a long time ago because the uptake was so slow.

    good to see the drive in events happening. but really whats going to be needed is to go door knocking to get all the others.
    Tweak it till it breaks
    prefect
    Re: Much ado about nothing

    You can take a horse to water but you cant make it drink.
    Its amazing how Potatoes give us chips,fries and Vodka.

    Get your s*** together every other vegetable.
Resources