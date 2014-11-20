https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/covid-...ORUGIP6KNVR74/
The Climate Change Minister is doing his bit by flying to Glasgow for a junket . Yep , lets reduce warming by pumping more carbon into the air from unnessary overseas junkets. Future ban on petrol cars, but unnecessary air travel is OK .
Because online conferencing doesnt exist I guess.
And doing his bit for Covid by not doing unnecessary overseas travel .. oh wait OK
On return thats one less MIQ spot for someone in desparate need to get back to NZ .
"1 in 75 people in the community population in Scotland had the coronavirus" .
"An NHS specialist at Scotland's biggest hospital has shared his frustrations as the health service navigates the highest Covid case numbers in Europe"
So yeah, Glasgow, a good choice .
Double standards , again .
Hypocrisy by Labor Govt Minister , again .
So NZ politicians can say its too dangerous to travel to Wellington to attend parliament , but its OK to Travel to Scotland .
