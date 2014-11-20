Results 1 to 7 of 7
  1. Yesterday, 09:52 AM #1
    1101
    1101 is offline
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,350

    Default Climate Change Minister: more labor double standards

    https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/covid-...ORUGIP6KNVR74/

    The Climate Change Minister is doing his bit by flying to Glasgow for a junket . Yep , lets reduce warming by pumping more carbon into the air from unnessary overseas junkets. Future ban on petrol cars, but unnecessary air travel is OK .
    Because online conferencing doesnt exist I guess.

    And doing his bit for Covid by not doing unnecessary overseas travel .. oh wait OK
    On return thats one less MIQ spot for someone in desparate need to get back to NZ .
    "1 in 75 people in the community population in Scotland had the coronavirus" .
    "An NHS specialist at Scotland's biggest hospital has shared his frustrations as the health service navigates the highest Covid case numbers in Europe"
    So yeah, Glasgow, a good choice .


    Double standards , again .
    Hypocrisy by Labor Govt Minister , again .
    So NZ politicians can say its too dangerous to travel to Wellington to attend parliament , but its OK to Travel to Scotland .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 10:37 AM #2
    CliveM
    CliveM is online now
    Old guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    2,890

    Default Re: Climate Change Minister: more labor double standards

    It is OK when they do it! That minister is Co leader of the Green Party so that makes it even more hypocritical
    I watched a video this morning showing that pink haired expert lady stitting on the beach chatting with some other female at Mission Bay which is more than 5 Km from her home neither of them wearing a mask. She states on TV that masks should be used at all times. Guess level 4 does not apply to her or her friend.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 11:23 AM #3
    paulw
    paulw is offline
    Senior Member paulw's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Morrinsville
    Posts
    4,205

    Default Re: Climate Change Minister: more labor double standards

    It's sort of like Animal Farm with these people.
    Regards,

    Paul W
    Taco Bell is not a Mexican telephone company
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 11:45 AM #4
    B.M.
    B.M. is offline
    Wrinkly Member! B.M.'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Mount Maunganui
    Posts
    8,129

    Default Re: Climate Change Minister: more labor double standards

    Quote Originally Posted by paulw View Post
    It's sort of like Animal Farm with these people.
    Yep, Squealer goes to Glasgow.
    Global Warming is Mann made.

    Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege denied to many.
    .
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Yesterday, 12:10 PM #5
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    5,740

    Default Re: Climate Change Minister: more labor double standards

    It's a wonder that there isn't more of them that want to go?

    Trough feeders!

    Ken
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Yesterday, 12:22 PM #6
    1101
    1101 is offline
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,350

    Default Re: Climate Change Minister: more labor double standards

    When at that climate conference...
    How will the "Climate Change Minister" explain NZ's importing of dirty coal , as a result of the govt not wanting NZ to produce its own cleaner burning coal or gas .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Yesterday, 03:03 PM #7
    CliveM
    CliveM is online now
    Old guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    2,890

    Default Re: Climate Change Minister: more labor double standards

    Quote Originally Posted by 1101 View Post
    When at that climate conference...
    How will the "Climate Change Minister" explain NZ's importing of dirty coal , as a result of the govt not wanting NZ to produce its own cleaner burning coal or gas .
    You already know the answer to that. He will emphasise that we have stopped mining and forget to mention that we now import the stuff.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Government Double Standards again.
    By B.M. in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 27
    Last Post: 20-11-2014, 06:24 AM
  2. Climate Change.?
    By Cicero in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 62
    Last Post: 08-01-2010, 02:52 PM
  3. Climate change?
    By Cicero in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 74
    Last Post: 01-12-2009, 01:48 PM
  4. Climate Change?
    By bluenose in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 48
    Last Post: 27-11-2009, 01:06 PM
  5. Double standards ?
    By Paul Camford in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 01-03-2009, 08:08 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources