Results 1 to 8 of 8
  1. 08-09-2021, 08:22 PM #1
    bk T
    bk T is offline
    Member bk T's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    6,272

    Default Covid Tracer App

    Why only scanning IN, no scanning OUT needed?

    Don't tell me, they are tracking on us all the times and scanning IN is just to disguise their actions. ????
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. 08-09-2021, 08:36 PM #2
    psycik
    psycik is offline
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Location
    Lower Hutt, NZ
    Posts
    791

    Default Re: Covid Tracer App

    Theres no need. The door scanners pick up you COVID chip you received when getting vaccinated.and it can follow you down the street.

    Because its not a log, its to help remind you of where youve been. Even if tub assume every entry is an hour thats enough to cover a location
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 07:01 AM #3
    allblack
    allblack is online now
    Seasoned Member allblack's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    The 'Nui
    Posts
    1,853
    Send a message via MSN to allblack

    Default Re: Covid Tracer App

    Quote Originally Posted by psycik View Post
    The door scanners pick up you COVID chip you received when getting vaccinated….and it can follow you down the street
    lol ...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 08:14 AM #4
    1101
    1101 is offline
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,350

    Default Re: Covid Tracer App

    Quote Originally Posted by psycik View Post
    Theres no need. The door scanners pick up you COVID chip you received when getting vaccinated.and it can follow you down the street.
    Yep, the covid chip is tracked by 5G towers
    A tinfoil hat no longer does the job. Now need a full tin foil suit
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Yesterday, 08:30 AM #5
    piroska
    piroska is offline
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    3,460

    Default Re: Covid Tracer App

    Quote Originally Posted by bk T View Post
    Why only scanning IN, no scanning OUT needed?
    Why would they? The point is to be able to contact people if say, you were at a place that had an infected person there.
    Contact Tracing....you see, the name says what it is for.

    Not to see your path, it's not a GPS.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Yesterday, 08:36 AM #6
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,483

    Default Re: Covid Tracer App

    Yep, its not a GPS, unlike your phone which tracks you everywhere you go, how long it took and how long you were at the place.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Yesterday, 09:38 AM #7
    1101
    1101 is offline
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,350

    Default Re: Covid Tracer App

    The alternative tracker app I use has a button for when you leave premises or signs you out automatically after a period of time .
    The Covid app didnt work on my phone, had to use the alternative Rippl app .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Yesterday, 05:03 PM #8
    tweak'e
    tweak'e is online now
    tweakedgeek tweak'e's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    winterlessnorth (well almost)
    Posts
    5,003
    Send a message via ICQ to tweak'e

    Default Re: Covid Tracer App

    just wish the bluetooth tracking function was actually working properly.
    anyone heard if they have changed it? it was set to 15 min which is a fat waste of time.
    Tweak it till it breaks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Covid
    By DrNum in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 156
    Last Post: Today, 10:39 AM
  2. Covid-19
    By B.M. in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-08-2021, 05:39 PM
  3. The Covid Jab
    By CliveM in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 42
    Last Post: 25-07-2021, 08:47 AM
  4. Covid Tracer App
    By bk T in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 25
    Last Post: 08-09-2020, 11:17 AM
  5. Which retailer in NZ sell this: 2GB kit, Ballistix Tracer, PC2-6400
    By PedalSlammer in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 27
    Last Post: 11-06-2007, 09:48 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources