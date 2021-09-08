Why only scanning IN, no scanning OUT needed?
Don't tell me, they are tracking on us all the times and scanning IN is just to disguise their actions. ????
Theres no need. The door scanners pick up you COVID chip you received when getting vaccinated .and it can follow you down the street.
Because its not a log, its to help remind you of where youve been. Even if tub assume every entry is an hour thats enough to cover a location
Yep, its not a GPS, unlike your phone which tracks you everywhere you go, how long it took and how long you were at the place.
The alternative tracker app I use has a button for when you leave premises or signs you out automatically after a period of time .
The Covid app didnt work on my phone, had to use the alternative Rippl app .
just wish the bluetooth tracking function was actually working properly.
anyone heard if they have changed it? it was set to 15 min which is a fat waste of time.
