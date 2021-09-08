Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. 08-09-2021, 02:21 PM #1
    Brucem
    Brucem is offline
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2005
    Location
    Christchurch
    Posts
    251

    Default Account Removal, Outlook 2010

    I have at various times had 3 email accounts: inet, snap, and gmail. The one that is active and that I use is gmail. The inet account shows, under gmail in the left hand panel, and although snap is not shown any where, periodically I get a notification something like "Your snap account settings are out of date".

    I have been through the "File, Account information, Account Settings, Add & Remove Accounts, and the Account settings window only shows the gmail account information.

    How do I remove the 2 unwanted accounts, and convince the machine that they don't exist?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. 08-09-2021, 03:52 PM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,483

    Default Re: Account Removal, Outlook 2010

    Assuming its W10 ( or W7) go into the Control Panel - you can find it by clicking in Search, and type in Control (Not the new Settings).

    When its open, change the layout to Large icon View, top right where it says "View By"

    Locate The Mail Icon open it, then open Email accounts

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Accounts.jpg  Views: 14  Size: 35.4 KB  ID: 11083

    As long as the default account is not one you want to remove, select the one(s) to remove and click remove.

    Their Data Files will remain but the Account will be gone and not showing in the email any more. ( make sure outlook is closed when you do it)

    Sometimes you can just right click on the Account in outlook and select Remove, sometimes its grayed out other times doesn't work. ( it actually get stuck in removing)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. 08-09-2021, 05:33 PM #3
    Brucem
    Brucem is offline
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2005
    Location
    Christchurch
    Posts
    251

    Default Re: Account Removal, Outlook 2010

    Thanks wainuitech, I have done as suggested, but just got back to where I was when I did as stated in my post. There is nothing to select to delete other than the default account.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: email account change.jpg  Views: 14  Size: 23.0 KB  ID: 11084
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 08:19 AM #4
    1101
    1101 is offline
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,350

    Default Re: Account Removal, Outlook 2010

    It may be something other than outlook causing the Snap message
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Alternate Microsoft account removal
    By effie c in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 06-02-2017, 09:03 AM
  2. Help! Outlook 2010 settings on second computer for an xtra.co.nz account
    By R.M. in forum PressF1
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 13-07-2016, 04:38 PM
  3. Outlook 2010 -> Windows Outlook
    By bk T in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 09-08-2015, 06:49 PM
  4. Best method to move Outlook 97 files to a new PC and Outlook 2010?
    By stuffed in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 11-03-2012, 02:25 PM
  5. Outlook 2007 has taken over my Outlook Express account
    By Pat in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 25-07-2007, 11:59 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources