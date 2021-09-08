I have at various times had 3 email accounts: inet, snap, and gmail. The one that is active and that I use is gmail. The inet account shows, under gmail in the left hand panel, and although snap is not shown any where, periodically I get a notification something like "Your snap account settings are out of date".
I have been through the "File, Account information, Account Settings, Add & Remove Accounts, and the Account settings window only shows the gmail account information.
How do I remove the 2 unwanted accounts, and convince the machine that they don't exist?
