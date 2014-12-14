I see that they are repeating Mr Bean on TV2. He wasn't all that funny first time around. What makes TVNZ think that this time will be any different - he's had his day.
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
That's your personal opinion Roscoe. I may watch them. He is just such a good comedian who takes the piss out of everything. Stick to your Coro!
Ken
Speed has never killed anyone, suddenly becoming stationary... That's what gets you.
Mr Bean is screamingly funny.
The program after Mr Bean, "The Bourne Legacy" is the best of the Bourne films in my opinion even though Matt Damon is not in it.
It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
