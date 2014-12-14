Results 1 to 4 of 4
  Today, 05:24 PM
    Roscoe
    Default Repeats of Mr Bean on TV

    I see that they are repeating Mr Bean on TV2. He wasn't all that funny first time around. What makes TVNZ think that this time will be any different - he's had his day.
  Today, 06:11 PM
    kenj
    Default Re: Repeats of Mr Bean on TV

    That's your personal opinion Roscoe. I may watch them. He is just such a good comedian who takes the piss out of everything. Stick to your Coro!

    Ken
  Today, 06:24 PM
    GameJunkie
    Default Re: Repeats of Mr Bean on TV

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    I see that they are repeating Mr Bean on TV2. He wasn't all that funny first time around. What makes TVNZ think that this time will be any different - he's had his day.
    What a negative nancy......

    Plenty of other stuff to watch.
  Today, 06:36 PM
    zqwerty
    Default Re: Repeats of Mr Bean on TV

    Mr Bean is screamingly funny.

    The program after Mr Bean, "The Bourne Legacy" is the best of the Bourne films in my opinion even though Matt Damon is not in it.
