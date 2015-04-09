So my laptop crapped itself last night while updating to the latest Win 11 Dev release (I'd had no issues with Win 11 in the 2+ months prior to yesterday). I can login but Explorer.exe doesn't load, so nothing actually functions. It tells me there are no restore points saved (odd, but might be related to the Explorer.exe issue), and I can't get Windows update to rollback.
So my only option appears to be to reinstall Windows 10. I'm in the process of downloading the Lenovo Windows Recovery tool onto a USB drive to reset the install (laptop has no optical drive), but in the docs for that it says it will not save any existing files - everything on the Windows drive will be wiped.
Now I'm confident all of my essential files, and most of my other docs are stored in the cloud, so I'm not worried about them. But I'd like to have a quick look around to be sure I haven't overlooked something I need/want that for some reason I've saved to C: instead of a data drive or the cloud.
I figured my best option would be some kind of Live recovery USB, but it's been years since I used one, and not sure what the best option for that is anymore? Back in the day (10+ years ago) I used to use Hirams boot DVD... what is the best option now? Just for finding files I need off C: (SSD) and copying them to D: (internal HDD) I'm not going to try to fix anything, just want to access my files before wiping.
Any suggestions? And of course I need to be able to put it onto a USB stick and boot from it...
Cheers,
Mike.
