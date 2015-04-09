Results 1 to 4 of 4
    Mike
    Live recovery USB options

    So my laptop crapped itself last night while updating to the latest Win 11 Dev release (I'd had no issues with Win 11 in the 2+ months prior to yesterday). I can login but Explorer.exe doesn't load, so nothing actually functions. It tells me there are no restore points saved (odd, but might be related to the Explorer.exe issue), and I can't get Windows update to rollback.

    So my only option appears to be to reinstall Windows 10. I'm in the process of downloading the Lenovo Windows Recovery tool onto a USB drive to reset the install (laptop has no optical drive), but in the docs for that it says it will not save any existing files - everything on the Windows drive will be wiped.

    Now I'm confident all of my essential files, and most of my other docs are stored in the cloud, so I'm not worried about them. But I'd like to have a quick look around to be sure I haven't overlooked something I need/want that for some reason I've saved to C: instead of a data drive or the cloud.

    I figured my best option would be some kind of Live recovery USB, but it's been years since I used one, and not sure what the best option for that is anymore? Back in the day (10+ years ago) I used to use Hirams boot DVD... what is the best option now? Just for finding files I need off C: (SSD) and copying them to D: (internal HDD) I'm not going to try to fix anything, just want to access my files before wiping.

    Any suggestions? And of course I need to be able to put it onto a USB stick and boot from it...

    Cheers,
    Mike.
    what are you doing looking in here?
    wainuitech
    Re: Live recovery USB options

    A option that should work -- Download a Copy of linux mint, create a bootable USB, boot to the Live option, navigate around the damaged Windows, anything you want to recover, plug in another USB drive and copy/paste to it. Once done reinstall Windows.

    Here's some complete instructions on how to download / create the bootable USB. https://itsfoss.com/install-linux-mint/

    Scroll down and Start from Step 1: Download Linux Mint ISO

    Note: on #2 Personally I use Rufus never tried the other option (yet)
    Note2 at #4 ignore the install part.
    dugimodo
    Re: Live recovery USB options

    you could just use one of the linux distros, linux mint is close enough to windows that most people can manage to do the basics with it. The drive names will be different but you should be able to recognise the folder names.
    Linux install flash drives also function as a live full desktop OS boot drive.

    Does Lenovo install bloat ware with their restore disc? I'd be tempted just to use a standard windows 10 installation media and add the lenovo drivers afterwards, although some laptops need extra setup for all the built in features to work properly so maybe not.

    Bryan
    Re: Live recovery USB options

    MS are now pulling Win11 from devices that do not meet their specs. That is probably why you have now lost your system. Google "Theverge" and look for their take on it. TheVerge/Tech/microsoft/MS kicking unsupported out of Windows11.
