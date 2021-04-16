Wife had been most unwell and in bed for a week.
Her symptoms ticked every box for Covid-19.
Only problem is she is fully Vaccinated against Covid-19.
I wont bore you with this business of Telephone Only Doctors Consultations.
Anyway, in the end, got told to ring an Ambulance.
Did that and Ambulance people examine her and declare a Covid Test was required.
They organise a Doctor to do the test and examine her.
Doctor does the tests and provides some medication.
Tests come back Negative but the patient is deteriorating.
Told by Doctor to get her to the Hospital.
Admitted on arrival and then the question, if it isnt Covid-19 what is it?
Well, who guessed Shingles in her right ear?
Ive only ever heard of once in my lifetime and then it was a painful rash around your midriff, (not in your ear), and if the ends of the rash ever met you died.
Apparently this is a mutated Chickenpox Virus, that resurfaces years after you have Chickenpox (70+ yrs) and you cant get Shingles unless you have had Chickenpox.
So to summarise, we have a virus that mutates and resurfaces 70+ years later so what hope do we have with Covid-19.
Best take Covid-19 seriously me think.
