    Default One for all you Doctors.

    Wife had been most unwell and in bed for a week.

    Her symptoms ticked every box for Covid-19.

    Only problem is she is fully Vaccinated against Covid-19.

    I wont bore you with this business of Telephone Only Doctors Consultations.

    Anyway, in the end, got told to ring an Ambulance.

    Did that and Ambulance people examine her and declare a Covid Test was required.

    They organise a Doctor to do the test and examine her.

    Doctor does the tests and provides some medication.

    Tests come back Negative but the patient is deteriorating.

    Told by Doctor to get her to the Hospital.

    Admitted on arrival and then the question, if it isnt Covid-19 what is it?

    Well, who guessed Shingles in her right ear?

    Ive only ever heard of once in my lifetime and then it was a painful rash around your midriff, (not in your ear), and if the ends of the rash ever met you died.

    Apparently this is a mutated Chickenpox Virus, that resurfaces years after you have Chickenpox (70+ yrs) and you cant get Shingles unless you have had Chickenpox.

    So to summarise, we have a virus that mutates and resurfaces 70+ years later so what hope do we have with Covid-19.

    Best take Covid-19 seriously me think.

    Default Re: One for all you Doctors.

    I had a booster vaccine for Mumps when there was an outbreak about 4 years ago. Reason.... I was driving a school van with teen parents and their babies. It was a multi vaccine and it covered mumps and tetanus. Then the Dr. said about a shingles vaccine. Can't remember whether I had it or not but you had to have had chicken pox as a child for it to work. Really can't remember all the details?

    Ken
    Default Re: One for all you Doctors.

    Quote Originally Posted by B.M. View Post
    Wife had been most unwell and in bed for a week.
    Her symptoms ticked every box for Covid-19.

    Only problem is she is fully Vaccinated against Covid-19.


    Tests come back Negative but the patient is deteriorating.
    Told by Doctor to get her to the Hospital.

    Admitted on arrival and then the question, if it isn’t Covid-19 what is it?

    Well, who guessed “Shingles” in her right ear?

    Apparently this is a mutated Chickenpox Virus]
    You can still get covid if vaccinated, however your illness won't be as severe.

    Yes, if you have had chickenpox, the virus stays dormant in your system...and can resurface as shingles.
    I thought everyone knew that.

    Shingles is nasty, SIL had it...very painful.....there is a guess what - vaccine for it.
    I recommend, when she is recovered, she gets it.
    And you, if you have had chickenpox. By 6 years after being vaccinated, protection is very low.

    If you have never had chickenpox, well no worries.

    It's not free though unless you are 65 or over...for the rest ....Cost is estimated at $200 for a single dose (talk to your GP).

    https://www.healthnavigator.org.nz/m...ngles-vaccine/



    Shingles is a painful rash that develops on one side of the face, body or head. The rash is made up of small blisters that typically scab over after 7–10 days.

    Before the rash develops, people often have pain, itching or tingling in the area where the rash will develop. Although shingles can occur anywhere on your body, it most commonly occurs around the back or the upper abdomen or on the face. Usually the rash occurs in a stripe on either the left or the right side of the body.

    Other symptoms of shingles can include:

    fever
    headache
    chills
    upset stomach.

    The pain or irritation from shingles will usually go away in 3 to 5 weeks. However, if the virus damages a nerve, you may have pain, numbness or tingling for months or even years after the rash is healed. This chronic condition is most likely to occur in people over 50.

    If you get shingles on your head or scalp, you may get headaches and weakness on one side of your face (causing that side of your face to look droopy). This usually goes away, but it may take many months – especially if you’ve had a lot of weakness of your face muscles.

    Some people also develop painful eye or ear inflammations and infections with shingles.
    Default Re: One for all you Doctors.

    Shingles can come back too I had a great Uncle who would get it roughly every 5 years
