    Roscoe
    The park is closed - not to worry, we'll park on the road

    Went down to the Onehunga Park alongside the highway 20 motorway for SWMBO to go for a walk. (I can't walk that far.)

    The gates to the carpark were closed so the people had parked their cars on the road between the motorway and the park. Only problem is that there are "no parking" lines on either side of the road, which did not stop people (including us) from parking down one side of the road. There are no fences surrounding the park so there is no problem accessing the park on foot and there was plenty of people in the park. You would not think Auckland was in lockdown.

    I just thought, that if the police were not busy elsewhere, they would have had a ball ticketing at least twenty cars.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    piroska
    Re: The park is closed - not to worry, we'll park on the road

    The gates to the carpark were closed so the people had parked their cars on the road between the motorway and the park. Only problem is that there are "no parking" lines on either side of the road
    I just thought, that if the police were not busy elsewhere, they would have had a ball ticketing at least twenty cars.
    Some people still have to work.
    And also you are allowed to go exercise........although you're not meant to go far........


    Cops don't ticket...council parking wardens do...I think perhaps they're not considered essential and are thus not working?
    Ex-pctek
