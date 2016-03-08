Went down to the Onehunga Park alongside the highway 20 motorway for SWMBO to go for a walk. (I can't walk that far.)
The gates to the carpark were closed so the people had parked their cars on the road between the motorway and the park. Only problem is that there are "no parking" lines on either side of the road, which did not stop people (including us) from parking down one side of the road. There are no fences surrounding the park so there is no problem accessing the park on foot and there was plenty of people in the park. You would not think Auckland was in lockdown.
I just thought, that if the police were not busy elsewhere, they would have had a ball ticketing at least twenty cars.
