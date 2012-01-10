I am trying to open Outlook to read my emails and it just won't open. I receive a screen like the attached image.
No image attached.
Thank you Bryan. I tried to attach an image but it would not work so I will do a copy and paste. The page says, "Something went wrong. Please try again later." and a button that says Refresh the page, which gives the same result. The following is what I receive:
UTC Date: 2021-08-31T20:49:26.675Z
BootResult: throttle
Client Id: B3C8C54EB1144342B863969015076F71
Session Id: 56e20bc3-dfd5-43b6-9336-7053cf0e76e2
Client Version: 20210823004.07
Native Host Version:undefined
err: Microsoft.Exchange.Data.Storage.TooManyObjectsOpen edException
esrc: StartupData
et: ServerError
estack: Microsoft.Mapi.MapiExceptionSessionLimit
st: 500
ehk: X-OWA-Error
efe: SJ0PR05CA0152, SY2PR01CA0043
ebe: BY5PR07MB6965
ewsver: 15.20.4436.24
emsg: TooManyObjectsOpenedError
I noticed at the bottom it says too many objects opened, but I would have thought that if that was the case, doing a restart would fix that.
Thanks for your help.
For many years I used Outlook out of MS Office 2007. Suddenly gmail and xtra both stopped. Outlook was suddenly too old and no longer accepted. I ended up needing to go to MS Mail to be able to access gmail and xtra.
