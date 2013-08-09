Hi.
I have been saving conversations with one person in FB Messenger since July 14th 2021. All was well until there was a black semi-transparent rectangle started appearing over both of the text messages between myself and the other person. This started happening on 16th August 2021 and has continued since then. I usually save the message conversations every 2-3 days continuing from where the previous one ended.
I have not changed the method of saving the conversations, using Save as: web page complete (*.htm;*.html)
What can be the cause of this?
Two pics are attached, chat 1 shows part of the first messenger chat and all is good, chat 2 shows how it has become since the 16th Aug. It's a real PITA and I would love to get things back to how they should be.
Thanks in advance.
In fact, it all started after I deleted a lot of messages on the 16th Aug..... as pic shows
