    Roscoe
    An interesting documentary

    Have a look at "Earth In 1000 Years" in TVNZ on demand. Very interesting, as long as you can put up with the many times the narrator refers to "glayshers" instead of glaciers. Well worth a look.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    CliveM
    Re: An interesting documentary

    I think I'll just wait around and see it in real time Roscoe
