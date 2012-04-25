Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Bryan
    Older by the minute
    Default MS wont stop you installing WIn11.

    Just found this. Worth a read! https://www.theverge.com/22644194/mi...essors-changes
    piroska
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Default Re: MS wont stop you installing WIn11.

    Haha, stop you??!! Of course not! They try to make you.

    Personally I gave up on it ages ago and happily run other O/S now.
    Ex-pctek
    wainuitech
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Default Re: MS wont stop you installing WIn11.

    Thats actually good news for people whose computers dont meet the hardware requirements. (read older computers).

    What the article actually is saying is if you want to upgrade to Windows 11 you can do it manually.

    Its VERY simple solution:
    a restriction to install the OS will only be enforced when you try to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 through Windows Update.
    Meaning W11 wont be able to install Via updates if it doesn't meet the requirements. SO again simple solution if you dont want it and the computer does meet them, simply disable the Security on the motherboard or disable TPM ( most older boards have this disabled or not available) and it wont install.

    W11 runs very nice on older hardware and has some handy alterations that W10 doesn't.
Resources