I have quite a few notes that I have made over the past few years and I wanted to read some of the notes that I had made a few years back, but when I try to open them I receive a message that says: "This file is from an earlier version of One Note. Your version cannot load this file. There may be a converter available on the Office.com website that will enable it to do so."
I have looked on the Office.com website but can only see how to download Office but I can't see a converter. I was hoping that someone could help, please.
Also, I have been wanting to continue a note that I started in July and expected to find it open and ready to use as I usually do, but the only one I can see is from February. I have tried doing a search to no avail and I am wondering if I am searching in the right place.
Your help is appreciated. Thank you.
