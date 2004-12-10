My Lenovo Thinkpad keeps losing audio then most times audio returns 1,2 or 3 days later. Not this time. As Covid closes business I have been given instructions to fix myself. I'm assuming the repetition is a "Typo".
My ancient laptop an old HP I was planning to use as backup in absence but it now is not charging -says Charged at 5% -been plugged into mains. I did not think battery was that old and wonder if it is charging cable.
Anyway i am a bit nervous re the Lenovo steps.
i should appreciate comments. I assume "Working machine" means the 32GB USB stick.
To Lenovo Customer By Service Email (Neil Fitzjames) (23/08/2021 08.24 AM)
As at Monday morning New Zealand time audio has not corrected itself automatically as it often does.
Under Synaptics Driver properties the same old error message
Device is not connected to this computer (Code 45)
This does seem like a permanent Hardware problem that keeps recurring.
Lenovo suggestion
Thank you for contacting Lenovo Technical support
This is regarding the case details listed below:
Serial Number:PF2C2Y86
Case Reference Number: 2003264972
Our technician recommend to re image the device as per Depot assessment regarding last service
WO 4000619585. Depot tech finding was All HW test passed, Drivers checked and found generic drivers were installed."
Please follow the link to download the recovery media on a working machine
https://pcsupport.lenovo.com/au/en/lenovorecovery
After you downloaded the recovery key on the faulty machine and go to BIOS
Boot the machine from f1 , go to security -> secure boot (set to disabled) ;
Go to startup-> boot mode (set it to Auto) ;
Go to startup -> Boot Priority (set it to Legacy First) ;
Exit - >OS Optimized Default
(Set to disabled) ; Press f10 (Save and exist)
- Shut down the machine completely
- Plug-in the 32 GB USB where you downloaded the Recovery Media, ( when the machine is shut down )
- Start-up the machine using f12 select Boot Menu to select and boot from the 32GB USB.
Please follow the link to download the recovery media on a working machine
https://pcsupport.lenovo.com/au/en/lenovorecovery
After you downloaded the recovery key on the faulty machine and go to BIOS
Boot the machine from f1 , go to security -> secure boot (set to disabled) ;
Go to startup-> boot mode (set it to Auto) ;
Go to startup -> Boot Priority (set it to Legacy First) ;
Exit - >OS Optimized Default
(Set to disabled) ; Press f10 (Save and exist)
- Shut down the machine completely
- Plug-in the 32 GB USB where you downloaded the Recovery Media, ( when the machine is shut down )
- Start-up the machine using f12 select Boot Menu to select and boot from the 32GB USB.
Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any further inquiries or the issue remains unresolved.
Have a nice day.
Zidney
Lenovo Commercial Services Support
Australia Contact Centre
anzconssvc@lenovo.com / anz_client@lenovo.com
Bookmarks