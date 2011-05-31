I've seen many old films of workers loading railway wagons and trucks, either carrying the goods on over their shoulders or wheeling goods on with a hand trolley, and then some bright spark - an American named Malcom McLean - came up with the idea of using containers. It revolutionised shipping and containers are now indispensable.
We travel down the south western motorway, in Auckland, whenever heading south and we pass a large container terminal where there must be a thousand or so containers and that is only one container terminal. What about all the containers stacked up at the Port of Auckland - and many others around the country and the world? And if you have a look at some of the many freight trains moving up and down the country, they often have many containers in their consist.
And, of course, many containers are carried on the world's ships. Today, about 90% of non-bulk cargo worldwide is transported by container, and modern container ships can carry over 21,000 containers. That's a lot of containers.
So that made me wonder - after seeing stacks of containers - just how many containers there must be travelling around - and stacked in container terminals - in the world? A few billion? The mind boggles.
